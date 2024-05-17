TESOL organises Qawmi teacher training - Dainikshiksha

TESOL Society Bangladesh funded by Hornby Educational Trust in collaboration with Institute of Modern Languages (IML) has organised a daylong teacher training event titled ‘Enhancing Effectiveness of English Teaching at Qawmi Madrasas in Bangladesh’. The event was held at Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka on Friday (May 17).

The training session involved seven different sessions emphasizing on the teaching pronunciation, use of technology in ELT, teaching grammar and mechanics, interactive teaching, teaching English language skills and developing reading skill in culturally sustaining pedagogy (CSP), said a press release.

The training sessions were conducted by distinguished teachers from both public and private universities including University of Dhaka, Jahangirnagar University, State University of Bangladesh and American International University- Bangladesh. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Sayeedur Rahman, president of TESOL Society of Bangladesh.

A total of 40 English teachers of Qawmi Madrasa from around the country, especially from Dhaka, Chattogram, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Sherpur, Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, Tangail, Khulna and Kushtia, have joined in order to augment their English language teaching skills in Madrasa.

The training sessions became an enjoyable atmosphere which aimed at tapping into teachers' latent skills in teaching English language effectively at Madrasa. The participants received certificate at the end of the event.