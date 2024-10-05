There would be no more ‘Aynaghar’, ‘Bhater Hotel’ in DB: Mallick - Dainikshiksha

Additional Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Rezaul Karim Mallick today said there would be no more ‘Aynaghar’ and ‘Bhater Hotel’ in the DB rather it would be established as a place for justice and trust of the people.

“There would no more ‘Aynaghar’ and ‘Bhater Hotel’ in the DB, DMP. It is being made spotless by removing the wrongdoings of the past. People would get justice from there. It would be no more a place of pass time for any hero and heroine,” he said in his maiden “Meet the Press” programme after taking charge of the DB as its chief at DMP Media Centre here.

The new DB chief assured that the accused persons, whoever they might be, would get justice from there.

“No torture would be inflicted upon the arrestees and no one would be scared hearing the name of DB office. The criminals would only be afraid of it. I would try to perform my professional duties with principle, professionalism and honesty as long as I remain as DB chief,” he assured.

Rezaul Karim Mallick said that he would establish the DB as the place of love and confidence of the people.

“DB would be the place of trust for the people in new Bangladesh. There would be no room for injustice and corruption in the DB office. Efficient, skilled and professional officers are being posted at the DB,” he said.

The DB chief said he has been working to brighten the image of the organization with consultation with the efficient officers.

Mallick assured the interim government that he would strictly follow the law in DB activities as long as he remains its chief, saying, “Even, I am not above the law.”

“I am giving you (the government) assurance that none would be spared if anyone (in DB) is found involved in any kind of unfair and unprofessional activities,” he said.

Describing the journalists as their co-warriors, he said if the police and journalists work together the injustice and corruption in the society would be decreased manifold.

Greeting the Hindu Community ahead of the Durga Puja, he said unprecedented security measures have already been taken in the capital city like elsewhere across the country to ensure peaceful celebration of the festival.

“In every pavilions and temples of Durga Puja in Dhaka city, the DB personnel in plain clothes have been performing their duties alongside the uniformed ones to make the security foolproof,” he said.



The DB chief called upon all to abide by the law and not to engage in any kind of criminal activities, saying that the DB would always remain beside the people.

“Keep trust in us. We’re committed to give you security and maintain the law and order of Dhaka city with utmost professionalism,” he said.



Referring to the attacks on the student-people movement and the role of police during that period, he said, “Some highly ambitious and unprofessional police officials brought the entire police force face-to-face of the people. The mental strength of the police has shattered due to violence and clashes centering the fall of the immediate past government. Police have never faced any such disaster.”

He said the activities of all the police stations and the DB have started in full swing with the help of all including home adviser, inspector general of police (IGP) and DMP commissioner.

DMP Joint Commissioner (Detective-North) Mohammad Rabiul Hossain Bhuiyan, Joint Police Commissioner (Cyber Security and Support Centre-South) Syed Harun Or Rashid, deputy commissioners and other police officers, were present at the programme.source: bss