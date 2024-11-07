Those giving Chhatra League publicity will face action - Dainikshiksha

Information Adviser Nahid Islam yesterday said action will be taken against those who facilitate media publicity of banned organisations, genocide suspects, and fascists.

"The Awami League always has double standards. On the one hand, it uses criminals and fascists to kill people, make people disappear, and torture them. On the other, it legitimises fascism through civil society members, intellectuals, journalists, and cultural activists," he wrote on his verified Facebook account around 9:30pm.

Nahid, also adviser to the posts, telecommunications, and information technology ministry, said propagandists brought leaders of banned Chhatra League, student wing of Awami League, before the public and that several media platforms and journalists were trying to normalise it.

He said they were doing it as if the AL lost power in a systematic way and was now an opposition party, adding that they were to publish statements of AL and Chhatra League as opposition voice.

He further said they forget the mass killings that took place in Bangladesh between July and August. Many students, children, women, and workers lost their lives in the mass uprising, and many others were maimed.

Nahid said the AL still threatens to harm people.

The party now faces trial for mass killings, yet various forces are trying to re-establish it in the society in different ways, he added.

The adviser said the AL's fall came at the cost of many lives.

The sooner its sympathisers accept this and begin working for the people, the better for everyone. "The struggle is ongoing, and we are always ready," he added.

