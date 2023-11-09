Three JnU students get Bangabandhu Sports Education Scholarship - Dainikshiksha

Three students of Jagannath University (JnU) have received the Bangabandhu Sports Scholarship.

The scholarship recipients are Islamic Studies 2018-19 session student Tamanna Sultana Sumaiya (table tennis), Modern Language Education Institute Department 2020-21 session student Rachna Tripti (cricket), and History Department 2019-20 session student Nilufa Yasmin (shooting).

On Tuesday, Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the cheques to the students at the Martyr Captain Sheikh Kamal auditorium of the National Sports Council as the chief guest. State Minister of Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan was present there.

Bangabandhu Krirasevi Kalyan Foundation, under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has introduced Bangabandhu Sports Scholarships for the first time for athletes.

A total of 1000 people have been awarded this scholarship from all over Bangladesh.source: unb