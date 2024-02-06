U.S. Embassy hosts first ever TechCamp in Bangladesh to empower young journalists - Dainikshiksha

The U.S. Embassy in Dhaka on Monday inaugurated a three-day TechCamp workshop (February 6-8, 2024) that aims to empower 50 aspiring journalists to combat misinformation, fact check, and learn best practices on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Educational and Cultural Affairs Bureau (ECA) at the U.S. Department of State organised the event in partnership with the Global Youth Leadership Center (GYLC) Inc.

TechCamp fosters technological innovation and empowers future leaders to address real-world challenges through pragmatic solutions.

U.S. Embassy Public Diplomacy Counselor Stephen Ibelli said after joining the inauguration ceremony “Every day, we are exposed to so much information that we can barely keep track of. Oftentimes, we mix rumors with facts and truths. It is really easy to become confused. To deal with this challenge, we need to equip ourselves with critical thinking and the correct tools to identify.”

The U.S. Embassy in Dhaka remains committed to supporting Bangladeshi civil society, protecting vulnerable populations, and promoting technological innovation. This commitment extends to programs like Youth Vote Matters, English language learning, STEAM education, internet safety literacy, and addressing misinformation through partnerships with alumni groups and civil society organizations.source: unb