UGC asks public universities to maintain transparency in project implementation - Dainikshiksha

UGC asks public universities to maintain transparency in project implementation

Dainikshiksha.com Desk |

University Grants Commission (UGC) member Professor Dr Mohammad Tanjimuddin Khan today said that transparency and accountability must be ensured in implementation of all ADP projects under public universities.

“Financial irregularities in implementation of development projects under public universities would not be tolerated . . . transparency and accountability must be ensured,” he said.

He was speaking at a review meeting on implementation progress of the projects taken by the public universities under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 2024-2025 financial year at UGC auditorium in the city’s Agargaon area.

Professor Khan said there were allegations of massive irregularities and corruption relating to implementation of the development projects during the last government.

A huge amount of money was spent unnecessarily to construct gates and mural in many universities, he said, adding, “It is necessary to take legal action against the persons involved in corruption for implementation of such projects of public universities.”

The UGC member also warned that no officer-employee will be spared if their involvement in corruption is found.   

UGC director of planning and development Mohammad Maksudur Rahman Bhuiyan presided over the meeting.

Vice Chancellor of Sunamganj Science and Technology University and Project Director Professor Abu Nayeem Sheikh, Improving Computer and Software Engineering Tertiary   Education Project Director Dr Md Aminul Haque Akand, Higher Education Acceleration and Transformation Project Director Professor Dr Asaduzzaman, UGC additional director of planning and development Shah Mohammad Aminul Islam, project directors from 33 public universities and officials concerned were present. 

source: BSS

Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA - dainik shiksha Steps being taken to ensure voting rights of expats: Commission chief tells CA DU admission process begins - dainik shiksha DU admission process begins First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Jan 31 - dainik shiksha First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Jan 31 58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’ - dainik shiksha 58 more cadet SIs relieved ‘for violating discipline’ Motorcyclist killed in Gaibandha road accident - dainik shiksha Motorcyclist killed in Gaibandha road accident please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.004288911819458