UGC asks public universities to maintain transparency in project implementation - Dainikshiksha

University Grants Commission (UGC) member Professor Dr Mohammad Tanjimuddin Khan today said that transparency and accountability must be ensured in implementation of all ADP projects under public universities.

“Financial irregularities in implementation of development projects under public universities would not be tolerated . . . transparency and accountability must be ensured,” he said.

He was speaking at a review meeting on implementation progress of the projects taken by the public universities under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 2024-2025 financial year at UGC auditorium in the city’s Agargaon area.

Professor Khan said there were allegations of massive irregularities and corruption relating to implementation of the development projects during the last government.

A huge amount of money was spent unnecessarily to construct gates and mural in many universities, he said, adding, “It is necessary to take legal action against the persons involved in corruption for implementation of such projects of public universities.”

The UGC member also warned that no officer-employee will be spared if their involvement in corruption is found.

UGC director of planning and development Mohammad Maksudur Rahman Bhuiyan presided over the meeting.

Vice Chancellor of Sunamganj Science and Technology University and Project Director Professor Abu Nayeem Sheikh, Improving Computer and Software Engineering Tertiary Education Project Director Dr Md Aminul Haque Akand, Higher Education Acceleration and Transformation Project Director Professor Dr Asaduzzaman, UGC additional director of planning and development Shah Mohammad Aminul Islam, project directors from 33 public universities and officials concerned were present.

source: BSS