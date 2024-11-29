UGC, EMGS ink MoU to improve quality of higher education in Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh and Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement joint collaborative activities to improve the quality of higher education and research in Bangladesh.

The agreement was signed at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, a UGC press release said today.

UGC Chairman Professor Dr. SMA Faiz and EMGS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Novie Tajuddin signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions, the release added.

The UGC Chairman and EMGS CEO exchanged the MoU in the presence of Malaysian Minister of Higher Education Dato' Seri DiRaja Dr Zambry bin Abdul Kadir in a ceremony today.

Under the MoU, the two institutions have agreed to exchange updated information on higher education, inform Bangladeshi students about higher education opportunities in Malaysia, provide assistance in the admission process to Malaysian universities, provide information on scholarships and financial assistance, and conduct research and capacity building-activities.

In the ceremony, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia Md Shameem Ahsan, UGC Member Prof Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain, UGC Secretary Dr Fakhrul Islam, UGC Director Md Rezaul Karim Hawlader and Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Malaysia Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khastagir were present, among others, on the occasion.