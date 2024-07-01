University teachers begin indefinite strike protesting ‘discriminatory’ pension scheme - Dainikshiksha

Academic and administrative activities of all public universities of the country came to a halt as teachers and employees went on an indefinite strike on Monday demanding their exclusion from the ‘discriminatory’ pension scheme.

The teachers under the banner of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association are observing the work abstention.

Earlier on Sunday, the federation announced the programme to press home their demand from a press conference at the main gate of Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.

Besides, the Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) also issued a notice addressing the teachers of the university on Sunday.

Classes and exams including regular, evening programmes, professional programmes, online classes and offline classes and the administrative activities have been suspended at all public universities including Dhaka University, Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Jagannath Univeristy, Jahangirnagar University and Khulna University.

Chairman offices, hall provost offices, research centres, institutes, central library, dean offices, computer labs and seminars also remain shut.

General Secretary of Jagannath University Teachers’ Association Dr. Sheikh Mashrick Hasan told UNB, “We said that if our demands are not met, we will go on a complete work abstention. Till now our demands haven’t been accepted. So the classes, examinations and all other official works of our university will remain suspended. We are following the pre-announced programme.”

Alongside this, DU (Dhaka University) Officers-employees, under the banner Officers-employees Oikya Parishad, called strike and protest programme demanding cancellation of ‘discriminatory’ notification related to Universal Pension (Prattoy Scheme).

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury on Sunday said that his ministry is monitoring the strike of teachers of public universities across the country regarding the universal pension scheme.

"Considering the situation, necessary measures will be taken from the ministry in due course," he said.

He made the remarks while replying to a question from journalists at a briefing organised on HSC and equivalent exams at Segunbagicha in the capital.

The Universal Pension Scheme started its journey on August 17, 2023 with four schemes: Prabasti, Pragati, Suraksha, and Equality.

Later, a new scheme, the Pratyay scheme, was introduced for the officers and employees of all autonomous and state-owned organisations.

Despite attractive return scope after the specific tenure, people are enrolling in very slow space due to a lack of trust in the funds returning, said economists and sector insiders.

Source: UNB