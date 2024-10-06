Upstream, downstream countries must work together to tackle climate change: Rizwana - Dainikshiksha

Environment, Forest, Climate Change, and Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has highlighted the importance of upstream countries informing downstream countries in advance about rainfall, structural conditions, and water release timings noting that both must work together.She also emphasized the need for regional cooperation in addressing the impacts of climate change.

The Environment Advieor made these remarks on Sunday while addressing the 'Annual Community of Practice (COP) Network Convention' as the chief guest. The event was organized by Manusher Jonno Foundation under the project 'EmPower: Women for Climate Resilient Societies," at Dhaka Brac Centre.

She also mentioned that the government is taking steps to prevent food shortages during natural disasters.She called for international efforts to achieve zero carbon emissions and secure funding from the Loss and Damage Fund.

Rizwana Hasan further noted that women are the most affected by climate change and assured that their participation would be ensured in the National Adaptation Plan.

The event was presided over by Shaheen Anam, Executive Director of Manusher Jonno Foundation. Special guests included Maria Stridsman, Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh, and Gitanjali Singh, Country Representative for UN Women.

During the event, the 'Women's Climate Action Network' was launched, and five female entrepreneurs were awarded the 'Women's Role in Combating Climate Change Award 2024'.

Participants at the convention discussed strategies for increasing women's participation and leadership in climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts. Various panel discussions, workshops, and presentations were held on women's empowerment, climate resilience, and gender equality.