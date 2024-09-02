US embassy charge d’Affaires Helen LaFave meets with Professor Yunus - Dainikshiksha

United States embassy charge d’Affaires Helen LaFave on Monday met with Bangladesh interim government’s chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Principal coordinator on SDGs affairs at the chief adviser’s office Lamiya Morshed, among others, was present at the meeting held at state guesthouse Jamuna.

Over the past weeks, US embassy Dhaka has been engaging with Bangladesh’s interim government.

On August 14, US embassy charge d’Affaires Helen LaFave met with the new foreign affairs adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, and on August 18, with chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Diplomatic Corps Meet and Greet programme.

On August 25, she met with finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed to discuss US investment in Bangladesh, including in agriculture, energy, technology, and climate.

At the meeting, Cd’A LaFave expressed condolences to those impacted by the recent deadly floods.

