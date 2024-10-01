US keen to invest in Bangladesh's fisheries, livestock sectors - Dainikshiksha

US keen to invest in Bangladesh's fisheries, livestock sectors

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The United States (US) has assured Bangladesh of making investment in the fisheries and livestock sectors.

"The US is interested to help develop Bangladesh's fisheries and livestock sectors and invest there," said US chargé d'affaires here Helen LaFave as she met Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter at her secretariat office here on Monday.

During the meeting, the adviser said Bangladesh wants to exploit the vast experience of the US in extracting the marine fisheries resources.

The two countries also agreed to work together on the mutual bilateral issues.

Fisheries and livestock Secretary Sayeed Mahmud Belal Haider, Additional Secretary ATM Mostafa Kamal, USAID Director Joseph Lessard and US embassy's Agricultural Attache Sarah Gilleski, among others, were present.source: bss

Primary teachers demand 10th grade, full promotions - dainik shiksha Primary teachers demand 10th grade, full promotions CA urges int'l community to help build new Bangladesh - dainik shiksha CA urges int'l community to help build new Bangladesh FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for 2 matches in World Cup qualifying - dainik shiksha FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for 2 matches in World Cup qualifying Government officials to be brought under NBR scrutiny for Illegal wealth accumulation - dainik shiksha Government officials to be brought under NBR scrutiny for Illegal wealth accumulation Water Development Board opens 44 gates of Teesta barrage as river swells - dainik shiksha Water Development Board opens 44 gates of Teesta barrage as river swells please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0048260688781738