US takes no side on Bangladesh’s internal political matters: spokesperson - Dainikshiksha

The United States has reiterated that they do not take any side on the domestic political affairs in Bangladesh.

‘I will just say that, no, we do not take a side on internal political matters,’ US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a regular media briefing in Washington on October 26.

He made the comment when his attention was drawn about pro-BNP participants in Talk-shows who keep referring to November 3 deadline by the US to Bangladesh leadership.

Pro-opposition speakers in different talk shows are claiming that US issued a deadline to Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to resign by November 3 or face the music, the questioner said and sought a clarification.

Responding to another question, the spokesperson said that they were monitoring reports about former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s ‘deteriorating’ health.

‘We have encouraged the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for her. And I don’t have anything to add to – an internal legal process,’ Miller said. source: newage