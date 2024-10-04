Very happy to welcome my old friend: Prof Yunus on receiving Malaysian PM - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a brief one-on-one meeting with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Hazrat Shahjalal Airport on Friday.Prof Yunus said he was "very happy" to welcome his old friend in Dhaka.

Yunus spoke briefly on the student-led revolution, the sacrifice the students and people made, and the carnage committed by the previous government.

The chief adviser also spoke about his long association with Malaysian universities and its leaders.They boarded the same car to travel to the bilateral venue—in an expression of their close friendship.The Malaysian PM arrived in Dhaka around 2:00pm on Friday on a short visit.