Voting in third phase of 6th UP polls in 87 upazilas goes on - Dainikshiksha

Voting in 87 upazilas for the third phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad Election began on Wednesday morning. Voting began at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break.

UNB’s Cumilla correspondent reported that voting was underway in a peaceful environment in Muradnagar, Debidwar, Burichang and Brahmanpara upazilas of the district since morning.

Though the turnout of voters was thin in the morning, their presence will increase with time, expected the candidates and others.

No untoward incidents centring the election were reported till filing this report at about 12:30pm.

A total of 1,196 candidates are in the electoral race for 261 posts of 87 Upazila Parishad.

They include 397 chairman contenders, 456 vice-chairman and 299 women (reserved) vice-chairman contestants.

Electronic voting machines are being used at 16 upazilas under seven districts, while traditional ballot papers are being used in the rest.

A security team of 17-19 members will guard each polling station in the plain districts, while a security team of 19-21 members will protect a polling station in the Chittagong hill tracts and very remote areas.

The first phase of the polls was held in 139 upazila parishads under 59 districts on May 8, while the second phase was held in 156 upazilas on May 21.

The 4th phase of the election in over 50 upazilas will be held on June 5.source: newage