Wahiduddin Mahmud expects ‘politically elected government’ next year - Dainikshiksha

Wahiduddin Mahmud expects ‘politically elected government’ next year

Dainikshiksha desk |

Education and Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud says he would like to see a politically elected government next year. 

The adviser shared his "opinion" at a conference in Dhaka today while responding to a question on when Bangladesh might achieve a developed country status.

"No country becomes a developed nation overnight. It requires collective efforts. Our interim government is here for a short term," he said. 

"I think we'll see a politically elected government next year. This is my opinion, but I am not sure what will happen," he added.

The Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) organised a four-day annual conference at Hotel Lakeshore in Gulshan. 

BIDS Director General Binayak Sen delivered the opening remarks during the inaugural session.

Source: the daily star

SC upholds HC verdict scrapping 5 cases against Yunus - dainik shiksha SC upholds HC verdict scrapping 5 cases against Yunus Chief Justice pledges pro-people judiciary amid Institutional reforms - dainik shiksha Chief Justice pledges pro-people judiciary amid Institutional reforms Low teacher pay harms education - dainik shiksha Low teacher pay harms education Syrian President Assad flees country amid rebel advance: reports - dainik shiksha Syrian President Assad flees country amid rebel advance: reports Edn sector reeling from graft, mismanagement - dainik shiksha Edn sector reeling from graft, mismanagement ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0032570362091064