Wahiduddin Mahmud expects ‘politically elected government’ next year

Dainikshiksha desk |

Education and Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud says he would like to see a politically elected government next year.

The adviser shared his "opinion" at a conference in Dhaka today while responding to a question on when Bangladesh might achieve a developed country status.

"No country becomes a developed nation overnight. It requires collective efforts. Our interim government is here for a short term," he said. 

"I think we'll see a politically elected government next year. This is my opinion, but I am not sure what will happen," he added.

The Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) organised a four-day annual conference at Hotel Lakeshore in Gulshan. 

BIDS Director General Binayak Sen delivered the opening remarks during the inaugural session.

Source: the daily star

