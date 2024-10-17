Warrant issued for arrest of Hasina, 45 others - Dainikshiksha

Trial proceedings for the July-August genocide, which took place during the recent mass upsurge, have begun with issuing warrants for the arrest of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others, including Awami Legaue general secretary Obaidul Quader, as part of these developments.

Advocate Mohammad Tajul Islam, the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, revealed the information on Thursday.

A three-member tribunal, led by its Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, ordered that Sheikh Hasina must appear before the court by November 18.

Prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud said two petitions were submitted before the tribunal. In the first petition, they sought a warrant for Sheikh Hasina’s arrest while in the other petition they sought arrest warrants for 45 others.

The tribunal accepted the two petitions and asked to submit a report within November 18, he said.

Earlier reports suggested that the prosecution would seek arrest warrants against 50 people, including Sheikh Hasina, in connection with the atrocities that took place during the July-August period.

The trial, now in progress, marks a significant step towards justice for the alleged crimes committed during the movement, with the international community closely watching the developments.

Reconstitution of ICT

On October 14, the government reconstituted the International Crimes Tribunal by appointing its chairman and two members to start the trials of people who committed crimes against humanity during the July-August mass uprising.

Golam Mortuza Mozumder was appointed as Chairman of the ICT. The other members of the tribunal are--Additional Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and District and Session Judge (retd) Md Mohitul Haq Anam Chowdhury.

Earlier, Advocate Tajul Islam, a Supreme Court lawyer was appointed as the chief prosecutor.

List of those killed in mass upsurge

The interim government published a draft list of 708 people killed during the student-led mass upsurge in July and August.

Quoting the available public reports by media and the protest movement itself, the UN rights body said between 16 July and 11 August, more than 600 people were killed, according to the report titled ‘Preliminary Analysis of Recent Protests and Unrest in Bangladesh’.

Of these, nearly 400 deaths were reported from 16 July to 4 August, while around 250 people were reportedly killed following the new wave of protests between 5 and 6 August.

Fall of Hasina’s Regime

The protests that led to Sheikh Hasina’s fall started centring reforming quota system in government jobs and it escalated on July 16 when clashes between security forces and pro-government activists and students turned violent.

The Supreme Court intervened to roll back the quota decision, but the unrest continued.

A renewed wave of anti-government demonstrations saw violent clashes and killing of students and general people by law enforcement agencies and then ruling party activists that left over 1000 people dead and many injured.

On August 6, when thousands of demonstrators started to move towards her official residence Ganobhaban Sheikh Hasina resigned.

Shortly after her resignation, Hasina, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, left Dhaka for India via a helicopter.

The approval for Hasina to go to India was granted at a short notice, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Hasina’s fall was so dramatic that she had only 45 minutes to leave her official residence Ganobhaban, which was stormed by jubilant protesters shortly after her exit.

Since her exit, Hasina is facing more than 100 cases, nearly all of them filed by aggrieved members of those killed by law enforcement agencies during the massive protests. The unprecedented violence left over 1000 people – many of them children and youth – killed and thousands injured.

She is also facing complaints filed before the International Crimes Tribunal accusing her of mass killings.

Diplomatic sources in both the capitals believe Hasina’s continued presence in India may become a headache for New Delhi in its bid to build a rapport with the Yunus-led administration.

After the interim government revoked her diplomatic passport, questions arose as to how long Sheikh Hasina can stay in India and whether she will face a possible extradition.

Hasina was elected Prime Minister in 1996 after winning the general election. Her tenure lasted until 2001. During the 2006–2008 political crisis, Hasina was detained on extortion charges.

She again won the 2008 election, solidifying her position as a key political figure.

In 2014, Hasina was reelected for a third term in an election boycotted by the opposition BNP, raising questions about the legitimacy of her government. Nevertheless, she continued to lead the country and won her fourth term after the 2018 election.

In 2024, Sheikh Hasina secured her fifth term as Prime Minister which was marred by controversy and violence.

source: UNB