Water Development Board opens 44 gates of Teesta barrage as river swells - Dainikshiksha

The Water Development Board opened all the 44 gates of Teesta Barrage as the water level of the River Teesta has increased due to onrush of upstream water and torrential rains, inundating the low-lying areas in Lalmonirhat district.

The local Water Development Board recorded 51.83 cm of water flow at Teesta Barrage point on Friday afternoon.

Mohammad Rashedin, deputy-engineer of Water Development Board Dalia point, said the Teesta was flowing below the danger level but due to the rise in water level all 44 barrage gates were opened.

However, the erosion on the river banks of the Teesta took a serious turn due to the swelling of the river caused by the torrential rainfall for the past several days.

The Local Weather Observatory Centre in Rangpur recorded 130 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till Friday afternoon.

Hossain Ali, a resident of Char Gaddimari area said the roads in different parts of the district were inundated due to the rise in water level of all rivers, creating panic among people over flash flood.

Ziaul Haque Zia, acting chairman of Gaddimari union in Hatibandha upazila, said roads and some low-lying areas were flooded due to the torrential rainfall for the last two days.source: newage