WB launches ‘Paint Your Sky, Make it Yours’ for Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

The World Bank (WB) organized an exhibition, showcasing an inspiring collection of wall arts created by students and youths from across the country, reflecting their hopes and aspirations for a prosperous and inclusive Bangladesh.

Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated the exhibition, titled ‘Paint Your Sky, Make it Yours: Future Bangladesh in the eyes of the youth.’

The exhibition features vibrant wall arts painted by students and youth across the country, highlighting their vision and the issues they consider important for the future of the country. The artworks come from 12 districts, including Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Chattogram, Barishal, Cumilla, Rangpur, Rangamati, Khagrachari, and Bandarban.

‘The World Bank has always recognized the key role that youth play in shaping the present and the future. We are committed to empowering youth around the globe,” said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

‘In an incredible and an unprecedented way, and in the wake of unfathomable trauma and sacrifices, Bangladeshi students and youth have used their creativity and arts to communicate their vision for the country.

This exhibition showcases their concerns and priorities for the future, and it is important to listen to them. The title of the exhibition, ‘Paint the sky, make it yours’, taken from a wall art, reminds us of the unlimited potential of our young people to become change-makers.”

The exhibition is being held at DrikPath Bhaban, Panthapath in Dhaka, and will be open to the public from November 23 to November 30, 2024, from 3 to 8 pm every day.

At the opening ceremony, the Honorable Finance Adviser and the World Bank Country Director also launched a publication and a video.