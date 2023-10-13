Workshop on interpersonal relationship development held in AUST - Dainikshiksha

Workshop on interpersonal relationship development held in AUST

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A workshop on interpersonal relationship development was held in the city on Thursday.

The workshop was jointly orgnised by Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector and Institutional Quality Assurance Department of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology.

The vice-Chancellor of the University Professor Dr. Muhammad Fazli Elahi was present as the chief guest at the workshop organised at the auditorium of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology on Thursday (October 12) afternoon.

Mohammad Salim Hossain, Associate Professor of Psychology Department of Dhaka University, shed light on what needs to be done to develop interpersonal relationships.

Image: collected

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Pro vice-Chancellor of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, was present as the special guest on the occasion.

Director of Institutional Quality Assurance Prof. Dr. Mohammad Sarwar Morshed delivered the welcome address on the occasion.

The workshop was attended by 50 teachers, heads of departments and faculty deans of eight departments of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology.

The programme was conducted by Rakhi Ganguly, Focal, Senior Psychologist, Manojatna Outdoor Counseling Centre under Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector.

