Xi congratulates Trump, calls for the two countries to find the right way to get along in the new era - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha desk |

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his election as president of the United States.

Xi urged the two countries to find the right way to get along in the new era, so as to benefit both countries and the wider world.

History teaches that China and the United States gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, said Xi, noting that a stable, sound and sustainable China-U.S. relationship serves the two countries' shared interests and meets the aspiration of the international community.

He expressed the hope that the two sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

On the same day, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng extended congratulations to J.D. Vance on his election as vice president of the United States. 

