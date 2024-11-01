Young generation will lead Bangladesh: Nahid Islam - Dainikshiksha

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam today said the young generation will lead Bangladesh in all aspects.

“Young people have shown Bangladesh a new way . . . they will lead Bangladesh in all aspects,” he said.

Nahid Islam, also Adviser of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, made the remarks while addressing a function organized to mark the National Youth Day-2024 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium as special guest, said a ministry press release.

Mentioning that Bangladesh has witnessed a alter of generation, he said the young generation who has dreamt of building new Bangladesh through July mass-uprising are taking preparation to lead all sectors including economy,politics, business and society.

Not only the people of Bangladesh but the whole world is thinking anew about the youth and is looking at them with surprise, he said.

He added, “Bangladeshi young generation has shown the world a new path through the July mass-uprising, and the whole world is now waiting to see where this people will take Bangladesh.”

The adviser believed Bangladesh will definitely go to a better place if the enthusiasm, passion and consciousness of young people are properly utilized. “All took the street during the July mass-uprising, when there was patriotism on one side while death was in opposite,” he said, adding, “We had to fight choosing either motherland or death.”

Nahid Islam went on, “Our fight is ongoing and we will definitely protect our motherland and stand high in the world again.”

Speaking on the occasion as the Chief Guest, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said that five lakh jobs will be created in the government sector in the next two years.

Youth is the best time of human life and best part of human resources, he said, noting “As a demographic dividend, power of this youth is very important for the country's economy.”

Asif Mahmud, also Adviser of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, commented, “Our interim government is developing the job-seeking youth as human resources through the Department of Youth Development.”

The two advisers visited the youth fair organized in celebrating the National Youth Day-2024.

In addition, National Youth Awards 2024 were given to 12 successful Self-Activists and three best Youth Organizers at the event.

With Youth and Sports Secretary Md. Rezaul Maksud Jahedi in the chair, Director General of Department of Youth Development Dr. Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman and officials concerned were present, among others.