Youth arrested after disrupting classroom at Dhaka's Sir Salimullah Medical College - Dainikshiksha

Police have arrested a youth who entered a classroom at Sir Salimullah Medical College in Dhaka and caused panic among students by shouting and striking the floor with a stick covering his head with a black cloth and carrying a stick.

The incident, which occurred Sunday morning, has drawn widespread attention after video footage circulated on social media.

The detainee, Zubair Ali alias Toqi, 20, is the son of Sultan Mia of Gaital Pakkar Matha in Kishoreganj town, said Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station.

He was arrested from Gaital Pakkar Matha area of ​​Kishoreganj town yesterday afternoon.

A police team from Dhaka's Kotwali Police Station took Zubair back to Dhaka last night following his arrest in Kishoreganj.

"The family claimed he has some mental health issues. But we are awaiting medical evaluation to confirm this," the OC said .

In the video spread on Facebook, it can be seen that Zubair entered the lecture gallery during an ongoing class, shouting and striking the floor with the stick, causing panic among students. By the time authorities were alerted, Zubair had left the scene.

It is not clear from the video what the young man was saying in the classroom.

Later, the general students demanded an immediate legal action against him subject to a fair investigation into the incident.

