1, 45, 911 students get GPA-5 in HSC, equivalent exams - Dainikshiksha

A total of 1, 45,911 students got the highest Grade Point Average (GPA-5) in the HSC and equivalent examinations-2024 under 11 education boards, which was 92,595 in 2023 and 1,76,282 in 2022.

Among the GPA-5 holders, 64,978 are male and 80,993 are female, according to the results published here today.

A total of 1, 31, 376 students achieved GPA-5 under nine general education boards while 9,613 in madrasah education board and 4,922 in technical education board.

Among the nine general education boards, in terms of GPA-5, Dhaka board secured top position with 48,558 students getting maximum grade point average, followed by 24,902 in Rajshahi board, 14,295 in Dinajpur, 10,269 in Chattogram, 9,749 in Jashore, 7,922 in Cumilla, 6,698 in Sylhet, 4,826 in Mymensingh and 4,167 in Barishal.

The pass rate in nine general boards is 75.56 percent this year, while 93.40 percent and 88.09 percent in Madrasa and Technical boards respectively.

Sylhet education board secured the top position with 85.38 percent pass rate in the examinations.

The pass rate Barishal Board is 81.85, while it is 81.24 percent in Rajshahi, 79.21 percent in Dhaka, 77.56 percent in Dinajpur, 71.15 percent in Cumilla, 70.32 percent in Chattogram, 64.29 percent in Jashore, and 63.22 percent in Mymensingh.