10 arrested for making viral Hasina's audio clip on rally - Dainikshiksha

Police have arrested 10 persons conducting separate raids in different parts of the capital city for their alleged involvement in making viral the ousted prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's audio clip on rally with Trump's posters.

A press release sent by Mohammad Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of police confirmed the matter.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has been put on high alert to thwart any plot by any quarter as part of the conspiracy against the state, it said.

The operation to arrest the instigators, financiers and those involved in these misdeeds is ongoing, the release said.

In a recent audio clip that went viral on various social media platforms, AL president Sheikh Hasina instructed her party leaders and activists to carry the pictures and placards of the newly elected US president Donald Trump and the US flag as shields in illegal rallies and to collect footage of the vandalism and insults if any happens, it said.

They have planned this evil act as part of an attempt to destroy the good relations between Bangladesh and its friendly country, the United States, it also said.

Based on intelligence information, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has so far arrested ten members of this evil group during operations conducted in different areas of Dhaka city on Saturday night, the release added.

A large number of provocative posters, pictures, placards and cash money were recovered from their custody at that time, it said.

source: BSS