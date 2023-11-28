10 scholar students, teachers get fine arts dean's award in RU - Dainikshiksha

A total of four meritorious students and six teachers of different departments under Fine Arts Faculty in Rajshahi University (RU) were given dean's award as recognition to their significant achievements in their respective academic fields.

The students, who were given the awards, are: Manika Amelia, Khadizatul Kobra, Al Muhtamim and Anika Maisa Rahman. Each of them was given a crest, certificate and Taka 5,000.

Six retired teachers of different departments of the faculty were also given reception on the occasion. They are: Prof Abu Taher, Prof Siddhartha Sanker Talukder, Prof Abdul Matin Talukder, Prof Mustafizur Rahman, Prof Miratul Ara and Prof Golam Faruque.

Fine Arts Faculty arranged the award-giving ceremony at its premises today largely attended by the teachers, students and others concerned.





Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar addressed the ceremony as chief guest while Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Humayun Kabir and Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik spoke as special guests with Arts Faculty Dean Prof Muhammad Ali in the chair.



Congratulating the award-winners for their achievements, VC Prof Golam Sabbir hoped that they will contribute a lot towards the progress and welfare of the country and the nation in the days to come.

He also stressed the need for more research on arts, commerce and social sciences in addition to science, engineering, earth science and biology for the overall success of the nation.source: bss