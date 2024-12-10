11th BELTA International Conference held in NSU - Dainikshiksha

The British Council, in collaboration with the Bangladesh English Language Teachers Association (BELTA), the Department of English and Modern Languages (DEML), the US Embassy, and North South University (NSU), hosted the BELTA-NSU International Conference 2024 and the 11th BELTA International Conference on December 6 and 7 at the NSU campus in the capital.

The conference titled “Re/Envisioning Paradigms in English Language Education” was organised to provide a platform to explore the profound shifts in English language education due to the rapid changes in the global landscape and equip stakeholders with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the evolving terrain of language education.

Prof Ahmed Bashir, President of BELTA and Professor in the Department of English at Dhaka University, and Dr Nazia Manzoor, Assistant Professor and Chair of the Department of English and Modern Languages at NSU, convened the conference. Dr Martin Lamb, Senior Lecturer in TESOL and Academic Lead for Internationalisation in the School of Education at the University of Leeds, UK, delivered the keynote address.

The plenary speakers Dr Shamsad Mortuza, Professor of English at Dhaka University; Dr Shaila Sultana, Professor and Director of the BRAC Institute of Languages at BRAC University; and Professor David D Perrodin, English Language Specialist and Journal Manager with the Institute of Population and Social Research at Mahidol University shared their valuable expertise.

Eminent scholars and experts, including Dr David Teh, Lecturer in the Department of Academic Excellence at the Institute of Teacher Education; Dhani Ram Sharma, President of NELTA Karnali; and Dr Ikhsanudin, Associate Professor at Universitas Tanjungpura, Indonesia, discussed critical themes in English language education, such as translanguaging, multilingual teaching strategies, and professional development.

In addition to the featured sessions, the conference hosted a colloquium on “Prospects and Challenges of OBE in the Department of English,” a panel discussion on “Pathways for Promoting Sustainable Partnerships: Strengthening Language Teacher Association Ties,” and the BELTA Signature Event titled “Perspectives on the Future of English in the Global South.”

The conference also featured a segment for student poster presentations and various workshops, including “Integrating Digital Learning Resources into English Language Classrooms,” “Social Emotional Learning (SEL),” and “Instilling Integrity: Promoting Values and Ethics in Primary and Secondary Classrooms.”

Conference participants, from students to seasoned academics, presented their papers and discussed various topics, including language policy, translation studies, applied linguistics, special education, and educational leadership, fostering rich academic dialogue and exchange.

Stephen Forbes, Country Director Bangladesh, British Council, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with our partners in hosting the 11th BELTA Internal Conference. The British Council’s commitment to enhancing the UK’s reputation as a leader and trusted partner in promoting English language education aligns with this theme of fostering innovative and effective teaching practices and strengthening global collaboration and knowledge exchange in English language education.”

Sarwat Reza, Business Development Director Bangladesh, British Council, presented a session on various assessments and exams such as IELTS, ESOL, and Aptis, focusing on English language proficiency and educational qualifications. Imran Saifur, Senior Academic Manager at the British Council, presented the outcomes of a recent research project titled “Being a Teacher with Disabilities: Perspectives, Practices, and Opportunities.” In partnership with the University of Cambridge,

Prominent figures from Bangladesh’s academic scene also joined the event including Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossen, Member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, and Professor Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of North South University.

source: unb