124 students get Russian govt's higher education scholarships for 2024-25 - Dainikshiksha

The Russian Government on yesterday Tuesday announced 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students on Bachelor, Masters and PhD courses for the academic year 2024-2025.

Counsellor of the embassy of the Russian Federation Pavel Dvoychenkov announced this in the annual press conference to mark the day of International Journalists' solidarity at the Russian House in Dhaka.

He said the Russian House in Dhaka is jointly organizing all kinds of programs with several local partners: universities and non-governmental organizations, which gives the opportunity to get acquainted with their activities and to build solid cooperation in different fields.

"Amid our main Bengali counterpart bodies are educational institutions: especially Stamford University. Dhaka University, Daffodil International University, State University of Bangladesh and United International University, as well as the Bangladesh-Russia Friendship Society, the Soviet Alumni Association Bangladesh (by the way, Soviet and Russian universities prepared around 5000 Bengali specialists working all around the world, often achieving top positions in the public and private sectors), the Muktijuddho Academy Trust, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, and many others," he added.

The counsellor said that the application can be done online https://education-in-russia.com. The period is from 1 September 2023 till 31 October 2023. However, before applying all educational qualification certificates and mark sheets/transcripts in original and photocopy must be attested by the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and passport must be valid for more than 18 months from September 2024.

After completing the online application, along with the copy of the online application, attested copies of all educational certificates and transcript, passport copy, medical certificate (Hepatitis A.B.C, Tuberculosis and HIV absence report), consent letter of the candidate to personal info processing and one passport size color photograph should be submitted to the Education Section of Russian House in Dhaka.

Application submission time at Russian House in Dhaka is 10am to 5pm from Sunday to Thursday, he added.

Apart from higher education in Russia, Bangladesh is also implementing the new Generation Program of short-term study tours to Russia for youth representatives at various Russian events.

Every year, more than 1000 young leaders aged 25 to 35 visit Russia to establish professional contacts and build long-term partnership with Russian state and non-state structures, youth and community organizations. This year also,the Russian House in Dhaka has started activities for Bangladeshi representatives to participate in the New Generation Program, which is on its way to implementation very soon.

Russian House in Dhaka invites young Bangladeshi friends to participate in the World Youth Festival-2024, which will be held in Sochi in the beginning of March next year. 20,000 Russian and foreign young leaders aged 18 to 35 - business, professionals from media, education, science, international cooperation, culture, volunteering, sports and other fields of social life - will gather at this festival.

The Russian House in Dhaka is working hard to promote educational and Russian language courses related to Russia. Discussions are already underway with some local universities to establish a "Russian Corner" so that anyone can easily learn about Russia and Russian language.

This should be applied online only. source: UNB