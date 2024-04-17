14 killed when a truck hits auto-rickshaw, private car in Jhalakathi - Dainikshiksha

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured when a speedy truck hit several vehicles in Gabkhan Bridge area of Jhalakathi's Sadar upazila this afternoon.

The accident took place around 2pm when the truck ploughed through several vehicles including a three-wheeler and a private car, officer-in-charge of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station Shahidul Islam told journalists.

He said six people died on the spot and six others succumbed to their injuries at Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital.





Two more succumbed to their injuries at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMC) where 11 wounded persons were taken after the accident, SBMC Director Dr Saiful Islam.

Over 20 persons have been injured in the accident.



Three fire fighting units were conducting rescue operation, said fire service rescue worker Shihab Uddin.

The injured persons were rushed to the Jhalakathti Sadar Hospital and Barishal Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital.source: bss