15 dead, 48 lakh people affected as flood hits 11 districts - Dainikshiksha

Fifteen people died and over 48 lakh people have been affected as the ongoing flood hit 77 upazilas in 11 districts of the country.

Among the 15 deaths, four were in Cumilla, one in Feni, four in Chattogram, one in Noakhali, one in Brahmanbaria, one in Lakshmipur and three were in Cox's Bazar districts. Among the deaths, two were women.

Disaster Management and Relief Ministry's Assistant Secretary Md Hasan Ali confirmed the information to BSS.



Feni, Cumilla, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Chattogram, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox's Bazar districts have been affected in the ongoing flood since August 20.

A total of 9,46,769 families have been stranded in the flood while 1,95,030 people and 18,096 cattle were given shelter to 3176 shelter centers, according to latest updates on ongoing flood issued by the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

The flood hit 589 unions under 77 upazilas in 11 districts.

Taka 3,52,00,000 (cash), 20,150 metric tons of rice and 15,000 packets of dry foods have been allotted for the flood hit districts.

Army, navy, coast guard, BGB, fire service and police members as well as students of anti-discrimination student movement are working for rescue activities in the flood-hit areas.

A total of 639 medical teams are working to provide treatment to affected people in the 11 flood-hit districts.

In Feni, 5,50,000 people have been affected in flood while 40,000 people were taken to shelter centers as the flood hit six upazilas of the district.

Though the water is receding slowly in Parshuram and Chhagalniya upazilas, almost all areas of district town have been flooded. Apart from 12 unions of the sadar upazila, 18 wards of the municipality have been inundated.

Mobile network remains inactive and power connections have been cut off in maximum areas in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Musammat Shahina Akter said army, navy, coast guard, Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB), the fire service, and volunteers of student-people are continuing with their rescue operations in Feni.



However, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry has opened a control room for providing information and support for the flood-hit areas. The control room's number is 0255101115.

Deputy commissioners of flood affected districts have been given necessary directives to work together in coordination with coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Army, medical teams and other volunteers.



Adviser for Disaster Management and Relief Ministry and secretary of the ministry visited the flood-hit areas and the adviser is still staying in the flood-affected area. Adviser for Labour and Employment Ministry and Youth and Sports Ministry Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain is also staying in the flood-affected area.

The people, who are interested to stand by the flood victims, have been urged to send money to 'Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund'.

Interested people have been requested to deposit or send money to the account named 'Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund'. Account No: 0107333004093, Bank Name: Sonali Bank Corporate Branch, Chief Adviser's Office.

"Many people have been showing interest in providing assistance to those affected by the recent devastating floods. The government welcomes this great interest to stand by those in trouble," Deputy Press Secretary of Chief Adviser Apurba Jahangir said.

The ongoing flood has halted road and rail communications on Dhaka-Chattogram route as different parts of rail lines and highways are under floodwater.

Several sections of the railway lines on the Feni and Cumilla routes have been submerged. In Feni, floodwaters are flowing over railway tracks and bridges, while a railway bridge in Sylhet also went under water.

Parts of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway line have collapsed due to landslides. Several sections of the railway lines on the Dohazari and Nazirhat routes have also been submerged.

Talking to BSS, Chattogram Railway Station Manager Mohammad Moniruzzaman said that the railway authority has decided to stop train movement due to the risk of ongoing floods. Train services will be resumed when the situation normalises, he added.

Meanwhile, all bus services on the Dhaka-Chattogram route have been stopped. Although bus traffic is normal only on Cox's Bazar and Bandarban routes, but other routes bus services, including Khagrachari, are stopped.

Water levels at 43 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise, while 54 stations recorded fall.

Among the 110 monitored river stations, water levels at three stations have remained steady, while water levels at 14 stations are flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said here today.

The Kushiyara river at Amalshid, at Sheola, Sherpur-Sylhet, at Markuli, the Manu at Manu RL Bridge (Moulvibazar), at Moulvibazar, the Khowai at Ballah, at Habiganj, the Gumti at Cumilla, at Debiddar, the Muhuri at Parshuram, the Feni at Ramgarh (Chattogram), the Halda at Narayanhat and Panchpukuria (Chattogram) are flowing 21cm, 2cm, 10cm, 7 cm, 29cm, 114cm, 199cm, 165cm, 118cm, 53cm, no communication, 200cm, 110cm and 37cm above the danger level respectively.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was not observed in eastern Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Feni districts bordering Indian Tripura and inland basins of Tripura province and the water level of upstream rivers started receding.

As a result, the existing flood situation in the lower areas of Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Feni, Cumilla and Chattogram districts is improving at a slow pace.

According to the information of meteorological agencies, there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the north-eastern region of the country and adjacent uplands in the next 24 hours.

At this time, the flood situation in the lower areas adjacent to the Manu, Khoai, Dhalai rivers of Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts of northeastern region may improve.

According to the information of the meteorological agencies, there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the southeast, eastern and adjacent uplands of the country in the next 24 hours.

During this time, the flood situation in the lower areas adjacent to rivers such as Feni, Cumilla and Muhuri, Feni, Gumti, Halda in Chattogram district may improve.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river water level is decreasing, while the Ganga-Padma river water level is stable, which may continue for the next 48 hours.

The water level of Surma-Kushiara river in northeastern part of the country is stable, which may decrease in the next 24 hours.

The water level of Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers in the northern part of the country is decreasing. Normal flow of all these rivers may prevail in the next 48 hours.

A disaster management support coordination cell has been formed in the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs to help deal with the flood situation in Bangladesh.

The coordination cell will update the relevant authorities with the information to be received along with maintaining constant communication with all involved in disaster management and follow up at all times.

The cell's contact numbers are: 02-47118700, 02-47118701, 02-47118702, 02-47118703, 02-47118704, 02-47118705, 01317749980 and 01820117744.source: bss