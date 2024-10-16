155 acres of occupied BFIDC land recovered - Dainikshiksha

As per the special directives of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, 155.09 acres of land of Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation (BFIDC) have been recovered from illegal occupation.

In the Chattogram zone, 16 acres of land were recovered from the Ramu Rubber Estate, 61 acres from the Rauzan Rubber Estate, 1.5 acres from the Haldia Rubber Estate, 0.1 acres from the Dantmara Rubber Estate, and 11 acres from the Rauzan-Rangunia Rubber Estate, a ministry press release said.

In addition, 23.74 acres of land were recovered from the Rupaichhara Rubber Estate in the Sylhet zone.

Earlier, 10 acres land were recovered from Dabua Rubber Estate, while 13 acres from Kanchannagar Rubber Estate, and 18.75 acres from Rangamatia Rubber Estate.

BFIDC Chairman Md. Nasir Uddin Ahmed informed that these lands were recovered with the cooperation of various law enforcement agencies.

Efforts are currently underway to establish rubber plantations on the recovered land, and such land recovery drives will continue, he said.source: bss