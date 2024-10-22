157 Bangladesh nationals return home from Libya - Dainikshiksha

A group of 157 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals, who wanted to voluntarily return home from Libya, arrived in Dhaka on early Tuesday.

They arrived by a chartered flight of Buraq Air at 4:25 am following a joint effort by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh embassy in Tripoli, Libya and the International Organisation for Migration.

Most of them entered Libya facilitated by human traffickers, with the intention of illegally traveling to Europe via the sea route. They were victims of kidnapping and torture at different times in Libya, according to the foreign ministry.

The government urged everyone to remain aware of this so that no one goes to Libya illegally.

After arrival, the returnees were received by ministry officials and the International Organisation for Migration at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

IOM provided each repatriated person from Libya with Tk 6000 and some food items.

They will be provided treatment and temporary accommodation if necessary.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh embassy in Tripoli, and the International Organisation for Migration are working together to arrange for the safe repatriation of Bangladeshi citizens detained in various detention centers in Libya.

Meanwhile, another batch of 58 individuals is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on October 23 from Lebanon.

The flight with the first batch of evacuees from Lebanon arrived in Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via Jeddah on Monday, with a group comprising 54 individuals, including 20 women and 8 children.source: newage