15th National Undergraduate Mathematics Olympiad held at BRUR - Dainikshiksha

The day-long 15th National Undergraduate Mathematics Olympiad -2024 for Rangpur region was held at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) here today.

The Olympiad was held at the Department of Mathematics of the university's academic building-2 with the participation of students from various educational institutions in Rangpur region.



This Olympiad was organized by the Department of Mathematics of BRUR under the supervision of Bangladesh Mathematics Association and in collaboration with AF Mujibur Rahman Foundation.

Vice-chancellor of the university Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali spoke as the chief guest at the event.He said Mathematics is the mother of science."Mathematics is also the language of economics and business. The use of mathematics has brought many successes in the advancement of science at homeand abroad," he said.The Vice-chancellor expressed his hope that the students participating in the Mathematics Olympiad would continue to achieve success in their research andacademic activities.Earlier, in the morning, the Vice-chancellor inaugurated the Olympiad by hoisting the national flag along with the national anthem.Later, a colorful rally with the participation of teachers and students from six educational institutions in the Rangpur region, including BRUR, circumambulated the main road of the campus.

The written part of the Olympiad was held from 10 am to 12 pm. The top 10 competitors in the Olympiad competition were awarded crests and certificates.

Aditya Banik, a student of Bangladesh Army University of Science and

Technology (BAUST), Saidpur, won first place in the competition.

Sanjeev Chandra Deb, a student of BRUR, won the second place and Md Noor A Alam, a student of BAUST, won the third place.

Rangpur region convener of the 15th National Mathematics Olympiad 2024 and Professor of the Department of Mathematics of BRUR Dr Md Tajul Islam presided over the closing session in the afternoon.



Vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali was present as the chief guest.

Associate Professor of the Department of Mathematics of BUET Dr KM Ariful Kabir and Lecturer Md Saddam Hossain were present as special guests.

Professor of the Department of Mathematics of Rangpur Carmichael College Md Ashraful Alam, along with teachers and students of the participating

educational institutions were present.

Source: BSS