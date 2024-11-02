17-member committee formed for July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum - Dainikshiksha

The government today formed a 17-member committee for July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum with Writer and Filmmaker Dr Ebadur Rahman as its Convenor.

Besides, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Md Mahfuz Alam will act as Joint Convenor of the committee.

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam announced the committee today at a press briefing in front of Ganabhaban, according to a ministry press release issued here.

The other members of committee are- writer and human rights activist Mustain Billah, Fine Arts Department of Jagannath University teacher Jahid Sabuj, Anthropology Department of National University teacher Dr Nurul Momen Bhuiyan, photographer, teacher and director of Research and Publication Department of Shilpakala Academy Tanzim Wahab, writer and researcher Sahul Ahmed Munna, architecture Marina Tabassum, director general of Bangladesh National Museum, director general of Department of Archaeology, chief engineer of Public Works Department, additional chief architect of Department of Architecture Md Asifur Rahman Bhuiyan, president or representative of Institute of Architects Bangladesh, Architecture Bayezid Mahbub Khandaker and Design Works Group Architect Tanzim Hasan Selim.

Besides, one or two student representatives will be inducted in the committee later on, the release added.

Talking to media, Nahid said the memories of repression during the past 16 years in Bangladesh and the history of students' movement and their victory will be preserved in the museum.

He, however, said that they are considering to erect a replica of 'Ayna Ghar’ (Glass House) in the museum that will be set up as a research centre.

Md. Mahfuz Alam while talking to media also said that the people of Bangladesh after entering into Ganobhaban on August 5 destroyed the arrogance of the fascist government. In the last 16 years, the Ganabhaban became as a place of sufferings for the common people, he added.