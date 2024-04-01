18 students arrested as juvenile gang members - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Eighteen school and college students aged between 15 and 20 years have been arrested as members of a juvenile gang in two separate raids in Pirojpur Sadar upazila.

They were arrested in connection with a fight between youth gang members at the Krishnachura intersection over the kidnapping of a teenage girl on the bank of the Kocha River in the Rajarhat area of the Pirojpur district town in raids on Friday and Saturday.

Pirojpur additional superintendent of police for crime and operations Mukit Hasan Khan confirmed the matter on Sunday afternoon.

The emergence of juvenile gangs in and around the Pirojpur town is increasing day by day, the police official said, adding that the police conducted the special operations on Friday and Saturday and arrested 18 members of the youth gang.

Of them, nine are under the age of 18 and juveniles and the rest are youths.

After producing them before a court, four children were granted bail and five juveniles were sent to the juvenile correction centre in Jashore while the rest nine overage youths were sent to Pirojpur district jail.

Mukit Hasan said that on early Saturday, a member belonged to a juvenile gang was alone at the Krishnachura intersection of the city when members of another group attacked him with iron pipes, hammers and locally made weapons and seriously injured him.

Later, when the relatives of the injured called 999, the police went to the spot, analysed CCTV footage and raided different parts of the city and arrested 15 people.

He also said that the police arrested three teenagers on charges of their involvement in the fight and extorting money from people in the Rajarhat area in Pirojpur.

The police filed two cases in these two separate incidents.

The police official also said that youth gang members often locked in conflicts based on Facebook posts.

The Pirojpur police are working to eliminate youth gangs, he added.