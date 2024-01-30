2,00,245 students to appear in SSC exams in Rajshahi - Dainikshiksha

2,00,245 students to appear in SSC exams in Rajshahi

A total of 2,00,245 students, including 97,187 females, are going to appear in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rajshahi this year.

They will appear in the public examinations from different institutions in 266 centres in all eight districts under Rajshahi board scheduled to be held from February 15 like other education boards in the country.


 
Prof Ariful Islam, Controller of Examinations of the board, said they have taken all sorts of necessary preparations for holding the examinations successfully.

Vigilance teams were formed side by side with the respective district and upazila administrations for peaceful examinations.
 
Meanwhile, BISE, Rajshahi authority has held a view-sharing meeting with centre-secretaries at Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzamam auditorium here on Monday for holding the public examinations peacefully and successfully.

 Chaired by Board Chairman Prof Dr Oliul Alam, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Secretary Humayun Kabir, Controller of Examinations Prof Ariful Islam, College Inspector Prof Enamul Haque and School Inspector Ziaul Haque.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Oliul Alam urged the centre-secretaries to perform their respective duties with utmost sincerity and honesty for making the examinations a total success.

He warned that disciplinary action will be taken against those who will be found engaged either in any irregularity or negligence.source: bss

