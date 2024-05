A total of 2,968 educational institutions achieved 100 percent pass rate in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations, while the number was 2,354 last year.

Of those, 174 institutions are from Dhaka, 289 from Rajshahi, 98 from Cumilla, 422 from Jashore, 66 from Chattogram, 222 from Barishal, 31 from Sylhet, 77 from Dinajpur, 80 from Mymensingh while 1,089 are under Madrasah Board and 440 under Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB).source: bss