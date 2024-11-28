20,000 new customers join Nagad daily - Dainikshiksha

Nagad, the digital financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, is onboarding around 20,000 new customers every day. As of Wednesday, November 27, Nagad, which has taken mobile financial services in Bangladesh to a new height, reported a customer base exceeding 9.5 crore.

In just five years, Nagad has become one of the country's second-strongest mobile banking service providers. With its different innovative products and services, this state-owned MFS has gained huge popularity among customers. Its state-of-the-art app now offers a wide range of services, leading to a significant increase in the percentage of customers joining through the app.

On Thursday, Nagad authorities said customer onboarding now stands at an average of 20,000 a day, said a press release on Thursday.

Commenting on this steady customer growth, Nagad’s Chief Marketing Officer Sadat Adnan Ahmed said, “Nagad has earned the trust of its users owing to customer-friendly services at minimal charges. Thus, it has broken the monopoly in the market and, within just five years, established itself as the second-strongest MFS provider. By complying with all regulations set by Bangladesh Bank and the BFIU, over 20,000 customers are opening accounts with Nagad daily. Thanks to customer trust, user-friendly services, and a state-of-the-art, easy-to-use app, Nagad has become a family of 9.51 crore customers.”

Nagad offers a wide range of digital financial services beyond regular money transfers and payments, catering to almost all of its users' daily transactional needs.

Highlighting this enviable achievement, Nagad’s Deputy Managing Director Shihab Uddin Chowdhury said, “From the beginning, Nagad has been contributing to economy digitalization. Today, customers transact an average of BDT 1,000 daily through our platform. This is a significant platform to contribute to Bangladesh’s economy. We also take pride in connecting marginalized communities to economic activities through our services.”