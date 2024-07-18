229 BGB platoons deployed across the country amid shutdown call - Dainikshiksha

In a move to maintain law and order, a total of 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were on Thursday deployed nationwide, including in Dhaka, authorities said.

This measure comes in response to a nationwide complete shutdown announced by the Student Movement against Discrimination to protest killings during its agitation for quota reformation in government jobs.

Shariful Islam, Public Relations Officer of BGB Headquarters, confirmed the development on Thursday morning.

The deployment aims to ensure peace and stability across the country during the nationwide shutdown.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops, he said.source: unb