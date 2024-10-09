23 new HC additional judges take oath - Dainikshiksha

Twenty-three new additional judges of the High Court (HC) took oath on Wednesday morning for two years.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administrated the swearing-in programme at the Judges’ Lounge of the Supreme Court (SC).

SC Registrar General Aziz Ahemd conducted the function where justices of the both Appellate and HC divisions were present.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, the government appointed 23 new judges for the HC division for two years.

A gazette notification signed on by Md Golam Rabbani, secretary to the Law and Justice Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, was issued in this regard on Tuesday night.

The President appointed them exercising jurisdiction following section-98 of the Constitution and the tenure of the judges will begin from the day of taking oath, it reads.

The newly appointed judges are - Md Golam Martuza Mazumder, Syed Enayet Hossain, Md Monsur Alam, Syed Jahed Mansur, KM Rasheduzzaman Raja, Md Zabid Hossain, Mubina Asaf, Qazi Waliul Islam, Ainun Nahar Siddiqua, Md Abdul Mannan, Tamanna Rahman, Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud, Md Hamidur Rahman, Nasrin Akter, Sathika Hossain, Syed Mohammad Tajrul Hossain, Md Toufik Inam, Eusuf Abdullah Sumon, Sheikh Tahsin Ali, Foyej Ahmed, Md Sogir Hossain, Shikder Mahmudur Razee and Debashish Roy Chowdhury.

The appointment of the judges will be effective from the day of swearing-in on Wednesday.source: unb