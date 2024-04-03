247 schools with peculiar names get aesthetic ones - Dainikshiksha

The government has renamed 247 primary schools across Bangladesh, replacing their peculiar names with more aesthetic and meaningful ones.

A circular signed by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Mohammad Kabir Uddin on Wednesday announced the renaming process.

According to the circular, several schools have undergone name changes: Godagachha Government Primary School in Lalpur, Natore, is now known as Salampur Government Primary School; Choramara Government Primary School in Kazipur, Sirajganj, has been renamed Matrichhaya Government Primary School; Chuldhari Government Primary School in the same upazila is now Phulchhari Government Primary School, and Bhandagram Government Primary School in Rani Shankail, Thakurgaon, is now called Barnamala Government Primary School.

In this manner, the peculiar names of 247 government primary schools in various districts of the country have been replaced with more decent and rational ones.

The government initiated the renaming process in 2023, targeting schools with peculiar names. In the initial phase, the names of three such schools were changed.

At that time, Jinnah Government Primary School in Jamalganj, Sunamganj, was renamed Rupabali Government Primary School; Bazar Model Government Primary School in Moulvibazar became Moulvibazar Model Government Primary School, and Chorer Bhita Government Primary School in Purbadhala, Netrakona, was renamed Alor Bhuban Government Primary School.

Furthermore, a circular issued on January 19, 2023, by the ministry addressed the naming and changing of existing names of government primary schools, outlining a policy in this regard.

The ministry highlights that many government primary schools across the country bear peculiar names that deviate from aesthetic and meaningful concepts, hindering the growth of children's interests, thoughts, understanding, and analysis.

In response, the ministry decided to change the names of these schools, opting for names that are beautiful, aesthetically pleasing, meaningful, and reflective of local distinguished personalities, freedom fighters, and local history and culture.

Ministry officials announced plans to gradually change the names of schools with inspiring meanings nationwide, urging cooperation from all stakeholders in this endeavour.