As many as 269 students of eight overseas centres came out successful in the HSC examinations-2024 with 95.39 percent pass rate.

A total of 282 students appeared in the examinations from the overseas centres.

A number of 13, 31,058 examinees appeared in the HSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards this year. Of them, 10, 35,309 students have been successful.