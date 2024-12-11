3-day Int'l Conference on Mechanical Engineering begins at RUET - Dainikshiksha

A three-day international conference on Mechanical, Industrial and Materials Engineering (ICMIME)-2024 began at the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) here today.

RUET's Faculty of Mechanical Engineering is hosting the conference for the sixth consecutive time aimed at establishing an international forum of reference for the latest advances in the field of mechanical, industrial and materials engineering.

The conference will provide ample opportunity for academicians, engineers, professionals, researchers, specialists and students from home and abroad for sharing to share the engineering challenges leading to sustainable development.

RUET Vice-Chancellor Prof SM Abdur Razzaque opened the conference at RUET's auditorium as chief guest, while Dean of the Mechanical Engineering Faculty Prof Muhammad Rokonuzzaman was in the chair.

Former Vice-Chancellor Prof Sirajul Karim Chowdhury, Prof Muhammad Aziz from Japanese Tokyo University, Head of Industrial and Production Engineering Prof Mosharraf Hossain and Head of Mechanical Engineering Prof Shahed Hassan Khan also spoke.

In his remarks, Prof Abdur Razzaque said engineering and technology play a pivotal role in the development of today's world.

Widespread research and innovative practices are propelling the world to a new plateau of development and mechanical, industrial, and materials engineering, he added.

Around 300 researchers, teachers, engineers and technologists from home and abroad are taking part in the conference where 173 technical papers and eight keynote papers are likely to be presented.