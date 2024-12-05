3-day programmes to observe Rokeya Day at Pairaband - Dainikshiksha

The district administration has taken a three-day programme to observe the Begum Rokeya Day- 2024 at the birthplace Pairaband village of Begum Rokeya in Mithapukur upazila of the district.

Officials said the three-day programme will begin from December 9 (Monday) with placing of wreaths at Begum Rokeya Smritistambha in Pairaband village, hoisting of the national flag and inauguration of Rokeya Fair at 9 am.

The inaugural day programmes include milad mahfil, screening of documentary films, spontaneous blood donation and blood group tests followed by discussion and colourful cultural functions.

On December 10 (Tuesday), drawing, poetry recitation, essay writing and debate competitions for students in different categories and screening of documentary films on women empowerment will be organised.



On December 11 (Wednesday), the final rounds of debate competitions followed by discussion at the Government Begum Rokeya Memorial College ground, distribution of prizes and medals and cultural functions will be organised at Pairaband village.



Begum Rokeya was born in village Pairaband of Rangpur on December 9, 1880 and died on the same day in 1932 in Kolkata.



The great woman struggled all through her life for establishing women's rights, freedom, education, empowerment and economic emancipation creating a renaissance in the then highly conservative and British-ruled colonial society in the sub-continent.



The birth and death anniversaries of Begum Rokeya are officially being observed as Begum Rokeya Day since 1994 at Pairaband village under Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur.

Source: BSS