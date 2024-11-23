3 IUT students die, 15 injured as picnic bus electrocuted in Gazipur - Dainikshiksha

Three students of Islamic University of Technology (IUT) died and 15 others were injured after being electrocuted in a picnic bus in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila this morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:00am in front of the Udaykhali China Project in Telihati union.

The deceased are identified as Mozammel Hossain Naeem, 24, Mostakim Rahman Mahin, 22, and Jobair Alam Shakib, 22, said Joynal Abedin Mondal, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreepur Model Police Station.

According to a witness, the accident happened as six BRTC double-decker buses carrying the students were going to Matir Maya Eco Resort in Sreepur from the university campus in Gazipur for picnic.

While five buses passed safely, one came into contact with a high-voltage power line. The three students, in a panic, attempted to jump off the bus but were electrocuted after they came in contact with the electrified body of the vehicle, the witnesses said.

Three students died on the spot, while 15 others are in critical condition, the OC said.

The process of recovering the body is underway, he added.

The injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Local people said the accident occurred on a road where double-decker buses do not ply usually.

Source: the daily star