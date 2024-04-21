3rd phase Primary Teacher Recruitment Test results published - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: third phase of "Government Primary School Assistant Teacher Recruitment Test"

for 21 districts under Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have been published.

A total of 23,057 candidates passed the test from these two divisions except

three hill tracts districts, said a release of the Primary and Mass Education

Ministry here today.

As many as 3,49,293 aspirants sat for the test on March 29, this year.

Results are available on the websites of the Ministry of Primary and Mass

Education-- www.mopme.gov.bd-- and the Directorate of Primary Education

(DPE)-- www.dpe.gov.bd.

Successful candidates will also get text messages of results on their mobile

phones. But the date, time and places for viva exams will be informed later,

the release added. ‍source: Bss