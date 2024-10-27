5 BCL men arrested over attack on student movement - Dainikshiksha

Police on Saturday night arrested five leaders and activists of the recently banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, a student wing of Awami League, from the city's Shahjahanpur area over attack on the student-people movement, injuring one Ahadul Islam.

The arrested were identified as Nafiz Foad, 24, Md Sirajul Abedin Shuvo, 24, Mizanur Rahman Arsan, 24, Ibrahim Shaikh, 27, and Tanjil Haque Shifat, 24.

Police in a press release said they arrested them from Shahjahanpur Thana area at 9.55pm on Saturday.

During the preliminary interrogation, the arrestees confessed their link to contain the anti-discrimination student movement in Khilgaon Thana area, the release said.

Leaders and activists of the AL, its front and associate bodies including the Chhatra League opened indiscriminate fire at the student-people movement at Meradia Bazar More after Jummah prayer on July 19, it said.

Ahadul Islam, who was taking part in the movement, suffered critical bullet wounds in the firing and was rushed to nearby Famous Specialised Hospital from where he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

He was later taken to Mehediganj Health Complex in Barishal in fear of the AL leaders and activists.

A case was filed with Khilgaon Police Station on October 17 last.