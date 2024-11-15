5 hurt as anti-discrimination student movement factions - Dainikshiksha

At least five students were injured this afternoon in a clash between two factions of the anti-discrimination student movement in Sunamganj town.

The clash erupted at the District Shilpakala Academy complex around 2:00pm during a meeting to introduce and discuss the newly formed committee.

The incident began when a group of students who were left out of the new committee allegedly attacked the meeting with local weapons.

Nazmul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sunamganj Sadar Police Station, confirmed that both police and army personnel were deployed to control the situation.

The deprived students reportedly expressed anger over their exclusion from committee posts, which they felt was discriminatory.

Tanvir Ahmed, one of the students who was not included in the committee, said, "The committee was formed by excluding those of us who were involved from the beginning. We went there to urge them not to create discrimination."

Iman Doza Ahmed, district convener of the movement, condemned the attack, stating, "If they have complaints about the committee's formation, they should contact the central leadership. Their actions today call for legal action."