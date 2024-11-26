5 killed as train hits auto-rickshaw in Cumilla - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

Five people were killed after a train hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw at an unguarded level crossing in Burichang upazila of Cumilla today.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, said Azizul Haque, officer-in-charge of Burichang Police Station.

The accident took place when the Chattogram-bound Chattala Express hit the auto-rickshaw in Kalikapur area around 10:30am, the OC said, adding that five people died on the spot.

At least three others were injured and taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, the OC added.