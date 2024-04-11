5 killed at Sadarghat Launch Terminal - Dainikshiksha

At least five people were killed at Sadarghat Launch Terminal after the mooring line of a passenger launch severed and hit them around 3:00pm today, told Joynul Abedin, director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA),

The accident happened when passenger launch Farhan struck another vessel named Tasrif while attempting to anchor alongside the latter in the terminal.

On impact, the mooring line of Tasrif broke into pieces and hit some of the people around, injuring them. Five of them later died, he added.